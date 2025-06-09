LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells £468,260.10 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jones sold 236,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £468,260.10 ($633,811.72).

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.1%

LMP stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.69) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 167.10 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.40 ($2.85).

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 15.73 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

