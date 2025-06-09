Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,933,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.47 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

