Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 118 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $331.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.