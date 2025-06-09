First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $252.93 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.07 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

