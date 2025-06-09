Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

