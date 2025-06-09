Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 34,681 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,681 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.8%

EFG opened at $111.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

