Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $20.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,137,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 119,822.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 539,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

