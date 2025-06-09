Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 13,195 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after acquiring an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after acquiring an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.