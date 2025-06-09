Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

AEM opened at $117.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

