Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $370.44 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $371.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

