City Holding Co. Sells 36 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,563,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,820,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,148,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,180,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,937,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8%

MSCI opened at $568.66 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.32 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.53.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

