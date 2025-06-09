City Holding Co. Acquires 3,166 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

