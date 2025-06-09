PFS Partners LLC Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance comprises about 1.5% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 78,116.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11,900.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,420. The trade was a 71.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,178 shares of company stock worth $17,749,165. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 155.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.46. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

