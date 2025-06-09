Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 340,517 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $93,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.