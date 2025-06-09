PFS Partners LLC Sells 448 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

PFS Partners LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 309,517 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $6,391,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $3,816,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $3,552,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3,493.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 6.1%

XDEC stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $193.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

