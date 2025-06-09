PFS Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 4.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

