Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 239.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,381 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,007,000 after buying an additional 208,378 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,366,000 after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.5%

BOND opened at $90.31 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

