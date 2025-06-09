Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $56.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

