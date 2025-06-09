First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,777,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $119.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

