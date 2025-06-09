Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.40%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

