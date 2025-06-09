iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $56,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $191.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

