1,350 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 114.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $152.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.