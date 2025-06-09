NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 54,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $48.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $514.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

