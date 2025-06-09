NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 493 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Pfizer by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after buying an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

