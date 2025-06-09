NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 11,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.