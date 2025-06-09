NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 192,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.