iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IAU opened at $62.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.