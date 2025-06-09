Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.48.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $493.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

