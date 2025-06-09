Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $557.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.52 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

