City Holding Co. Purchases 1,270 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

