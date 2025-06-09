OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of APD opened at $279.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

