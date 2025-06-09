Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,764 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,764 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $372,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,788,526.82. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

