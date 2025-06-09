City Holding Co. Buys 53,280 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 1.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

