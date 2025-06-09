Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $9.76 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $176.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

