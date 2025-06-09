Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for about 1.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.53. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $695,439.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,265,788.04. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

