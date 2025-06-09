Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,260 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $952.18 million, a P/E ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

