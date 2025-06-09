Millington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $88.23 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

