Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,293 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.51 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

