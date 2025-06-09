Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Position Boosted by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

