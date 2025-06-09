Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 258,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $723,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 4.9%

XBJL opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

