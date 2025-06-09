KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

