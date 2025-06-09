OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $295.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,945 shares of company stock worth $273,059,215. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

