Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

