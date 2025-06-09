OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

