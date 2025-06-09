Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $303.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.