Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

