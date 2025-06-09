Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Reduced by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

