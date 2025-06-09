Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

