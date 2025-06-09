IMC Chicago LLC Has $168.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.1% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $168,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $211.90 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.