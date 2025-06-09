Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,852 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 588,453 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 540,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,824,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.78 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.